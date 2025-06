তাপমাত্রা ও বৃষ্টিপাত নিয়ে যা জানাল আবহাওয়া অফিস

Air India’s New Owners Were Trying to Revamp Carrier Before Crash Management installed by the Tata Group had spent three years struggling to undo a reputation for shoddy operations earned during decades of state ownership.

Willkie Farr Partners, Unhappy With the Firm’s Deal With Trump, Depart for Cooley The departures are the latest fallout for firms that cut deals with President Trump to avoid executive orders.

U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel Say Their ‘Partnership’ Is Sealed The companies said they had entered into an agreement with the U.S. government to alleviate any national security concerns.

Trump Was Already a Crypto Czar in 2024 Financial disclosures for 2024 filed by the president on Friday show that digital coins had already become one of his family’s most successful ventures.