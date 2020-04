ত্রাণের অপব্যবহার বরদাশত করা হবে না: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

Publish lockdown exit strategy this week - Starmer Labour urges clarity - but ministers say is too soon to talk about easing coronavirus restrictions.

Quarter of Scottish coronavirus deaths in care homes New figures from the National Records of Scotland suggest a total of 962 deaths have been linked to Covid-19.

'My firm is viable – but I can’t get a loan' Businesses say coronavirus loans are being approved too slowly to help firms hit by lockdown measures.

Coronavirus: More tests promised for care homes The health secretary pledges tests for all staff and residents with coronavirus symptoms.