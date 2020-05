মানব শরীরে স্বাভাবিকভাবেই করোনাপ্রতিরোধী ক্ষমতা তৈরির ধারণা নিয়ে যা বলল বিশ্ব স্বাস্থ্য সংস্থা

Coronavirus News and Live Updates The president said the organization had made missteps during the pandemic that “have been extremely costly for the world.” A claim he takes hydroxychloroquine was criticized by doctors.

Live Stock Market News During the Coronavirus Pandemic The latest on stock market and business news during the coronavirus outbreak.

Virus Forces Conference Planners to Go Back to Go “No one really had this in their playbook,” one planner said. At the moment, there are more questions than answers on what business meetings will look like.

WeWork Wants a Rent Break. Its Customers Do, Too. Some who rent space from the troubled company say it has not been generous with them even as it seeks concessions from building owners.