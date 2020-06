করোনায় ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ঢাকা বিভাগেই ২৫ জনের মৃত্যু

A U.S. Secret Weapon in A.I.: Chinese Talent New research shows scientists educated in China help American firms and schools dominate the cutting-edge field. Now industry leaders worry that worsening political tensions will blunt that edge.

Wall Street Journal Staff Faults Column on Race by Former Top Editor After a letter of protest from the newspaper’s union, Gerard Baker, now an editor at large, was reassigned to the opinion department.

CrossFit Founder Steps Down Amid Black Lives Matter Furor Greg Glassman, who started a fitness movement that’s grown for decades, spun CrossFit into a disaster in just days.

Harper’s Bazaar Appoints First Woman of Color as Top Editor Samira Nasr, a former Vanity Fair fashion director, is leaving Condé Nast to take a key job at Hearst Magazines.