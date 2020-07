লাদাখে ভারতের সামরিক শক্তি বৃদ্ধি চীনকে চিন্তায় ফেলেছে

A Trump-Backed Senate Candidate’s Hedge Fund Disaster Tommy Tuberville, the football coach and leading Republican vying to take on Senator Doug Jones in Alabama, had a tumultuous foray into finance.

The Week in Business: Shut It Back Down The latest jobs report looked optimistic — but the numbers are from before the new spike in cases.

China Dominates P.P.E. Manufacturing Government support and protectionism have built a low-cost industry making masks, testing kits and other health gear. Other countries will find it tough to compete.

In North Korea, Coronavirus Hurts More Than Any Sanctions Could Closing the border with China crippled the regime’s few remaining methods, legal and otherwise, for bringing in much-needed foreign currency.