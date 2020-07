‘কোভিড-১৯ শনাক্তের পরীক্ষায় ফি আরোপ আত্মঘাতী’

CBS Fires Producer of ‘Magnum P.I.’ After Workplace Complaints The longtime showrunner Peter Lenkov apologized, saying “It’s difficult to hear that the working environment I ran was not the working environment my colleagues deserved.”

Scrutinizing SpaceX, NASA Overlooked Some Boeing Software Problems The agency identified the causes of mishaps in orbit during an uncrewed test flight of its Starliner spacecraft in December.

White House Warns Against Chinese Investment, Citing Risk of Further Sanctions Economic and security officials warned a federal fund against putting retirement savings in China at “a time of mounting uncertainty” for the relationship.