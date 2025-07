শাকিবের ‘মেগাস্টার’ বিতর্ক নিয়ে মুখ খুললেন জাহিদ হাসান

Why This Country’s Stock Market Is Up 30% This Year South Korea has zoomed upward in anticipation that a new president will pass shareholder-friendly reforms, making it the best-performing market in Asia and beyond.

Hit by Trump’s Tariffs, French Clothing Maker Saint James Puts Shipping on Hold Hit by President Trump’s tariffs, the Saint James clothing factory has put its inventory of striped shirts and sweaters intended for U.S. retailers in its warehouse in France.