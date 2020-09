কৃষি জমিতে শিল্পকারখানা নয়, নির্দেশ প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনার

Duterte Lashes Out at Facebook After It Takes Down Fake Accounts The Philippine leader, who harnessed the social network as he rose to power, is now making vague threats to shut it down.

Duterte Lashes Out at Facebook After It Takes Down Fake Accounts The Philippine leader, who harnessed the social network as he rose to power, is now making vague threats to shut it down.

Prosecutors Target Ex-Audi Chief in First VW Emissions Trial Rupert Stadler is accused of continuing to sell cars with illegal software even after Volkswagen’s cheating scandal came to light.