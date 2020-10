দেশে আরও ৩০ কোভিড রোগীর মৃত্যু, নতুন শনাক্ত ১৪৯৯

Clover Health Is Acquired in a $3.7 Billion Deal The health care company hopes to use the money, from an affiliate of the billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya, to fuel growth and achieve profitability.

Jerome Powell, Fed Chair, Says Economy Has 'a Long Way to Go' as Trump Calls Off Stimulus Talks Jerome H. Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, argued that it was better to overdo the pandemic policy response to avert “tragic” fallout than to undershoot.

Seeking a Partner for the End of the World Anticipating ugly months to come, Americans are dating with an intention that some experts say that they haven’t seen before.