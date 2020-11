যশোরে পাওনা টাকা চাওয়ায় গাড়ি চালককে কুপিয়ে হত্যা

Stressed About the Election? Don’t Take It Out on Your Investments It may be tempting, one economist says, to think that if your side wins, the economy will be all right. But no matter who wins, it may not be as good or as bad as you think.

H. Jesse Arnelle, Pathbreaker in Corporate Law, Dies at 86 Thirty years after he led the Penn State basketball team to the Final Four, he and a friend started one of the few Black-owned firms catering to blue-chip clients.

Dr. Philip Lee Is Dead at 96; Engineered Introduction of Medicare As a top health official for Lyndon Johnson and a fighter for social justice, he used government money as a cudgel to compel hospitals to desegregate in the ’60s.