করোনায় ১৩ জনে নেমে এসেছে মৃত্যু, শনাক্ত ১২৮৯

‘It’s Like Falling in Love’: Israeli Entrepreneurs Welcomed in Dubai A high-profile delegation of Israeli innovators visited the United Arab Emirates soon after moves to normalize relations.

Along the Seine, Booksellers Try to Hold Off an Unhappy Ending The coronavirus lockdowns have taken a steep toll on Paris’s “bouquinistes,” whose bookstalls stretch for miles along the Seine. “We are barely making enough to eat.”

For Millions Deep in Student Loan Debt, Bankruptcy Is No Easy Fix It’s an extremely difficult debt to discharge, and only a few hundred people a year even try. Here are the stories of some who succeeded — mostly.

How Do You Advertise a Town Ravaged by Hurricanes? Kathryn Shea Duncan, 24, works to promote tourism in Lake Charles, La., which was hit hard by Laura and Delta this year.