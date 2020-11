মৃত্যু ২৫, শনাক্ত ১৬৮৩ : দেশে করোনায় মৃত্যু ও আক্রান্ত বেড়েছে

While the Pandemic Wrecked Some Businesses, Others Did Fine. Even Great. Third-quarter financial results suggest that strong companies have gotten stronger and that some others are in dire straits.

Shot to Prevent H.I.V. Works Better Than Daily Pill in Women Researchers ended a clinical trial of the drug early because the results were so convincing. The more effective drug would be given in six injections a year instead of as 365 daily pills.