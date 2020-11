২৪ ঘণ্টায় করোনায় আরো ১৭ মৃত্যু, শনাক্ত ২২৭৫

How Steve Bannon and a Chinese Billionaire Created a Right-Wing Coronavirus Media Sensation Increasingly allied, the American far right and members of the Chinese diaspora tapped into social media to give a Hong Kong researcher a vast audience for peddling unsubstantiated pandemic claims.

Mnuchin Plans to End Some Emergency Fed Facilities The Treasury Department asked the Federal Reserve to return unused funds, downsizing the next secretary’s ability to restart the economic support.

Trump Tax Write-Offs Are Ensnared in 2 New York Fraud Investigations Inquiries into the president and his businesses, one criminal and one civil, are now looking at tax deductions taken on consulting fees. Some of the payments appear to have gone to Ivanka Trump.