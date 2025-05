ইসলামের সু মহান আদর্শ প্রতিষ্ঠা ছাড়া কল্যাণ রাষ্ট্র গঠন সম্ভব নয়

Newark Airport Suffers Another Radar Outage The air traffic control mishap early Friday morning added to disruptions in recent days that have heightened concerns about safety at one of the busiest U.S. airports.

How the Hit Amazon Show ‘Fallout’ Became a Champion of Made-in-California The show’s producer, Jonathan Nolan, has put himself at the forefront of Hollywood’s push to get California to approve $750 million in tax rebates.

Republican Agenda Hits Familiar Obstacle: State and Local Taxes A small group of Republicans are threatening to torpedo President Trump’s agenda over the state and local tax deduction, long a headache for both parties.

A CEO’s Guide to Surviving Trump’s Trade War Randy Carr, whose family business makes embroidered patches, is always on high alert for the competition. But with on-again-off-again tariffs, he’s just trying to keep up with the rules.