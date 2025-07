৫ বিভাগে ভারি বৃষ্টির আভাস

Can Taiwan Really Disconnect Its Economy From China? Momentum is building in Taiwan to lessen its business dependency on China, its biggest trading partner. Doing so will not be easy.

Bessent Says He Expects Trade Deals by This Week’s Deadline But the Treasury secretary also said that some countries working toward agreements with the United States could have until Aug. 1.

China Has Paid a High Price for Its Dominance in Rare Earths Dust and groundwater contaminated with heavy metals and radioactive chemicals pose a health threat that the authorities have been trying to address for years.

Southwest’s C.E.O. on Why Now Is the Time for Bag Fees and Assigned Seats Bob Jordan recently introduced major changes to the way the low-cost airline works, which caused a stir among loyal fliers and left them wondering what sets it apart from competitors.