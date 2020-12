নড়াইলে সুদে টাকা না পেয়ে পিটিয়ে হত্যার অভিযোগে আটক ১

U.S. Tightens Visa Rules for Chinese Communist Party Members New guidelines mean that China’s 92 million party members will be limited to one-month, single-entry U.S. permits — if the State Department can figure out who they are.

Many Trial Volunteers Got Placebo Vaccines. Do They Now Deserve the Real Ones? Some vaccine experts worry that “unblinding” the trials and giving all of the volunteers vaccines would tarnish the long-term results.

Long-Term-Care Residents and Health Workers Should Get Vaccine First, C.D.C. Panel Says The C.D.C. director will decide by Wednesday whether to accept the recommendation. States aren’t required to follow it, but most are expected to.