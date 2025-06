দশ দিনের ছুটি শেষে আজ খুলছে সরকারি অফিস

Fox News Hosts Gushed Over the Parade, With No Protests in Sight Cable networks covered President Trump’s Army parade on a busy day of protests, a political assassination and Middle East strikes. ABC, CBS and NBC aired other programming on their affiliates.

Iran’s Vital Oil Industry Is Vulnerable in an Escalating Conflict The country’s exports mostly come from Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf. But Israel’s energy facilities are also at risk.

Trump’s Military Parade Is Designed for TV, but It Won’t Be on Every Channel A minor-league football championship game will air on ABC. Fox News, CNN and C-SPAN will carry the four-hour festivities live.

Texas OK’s $50 Million for Ibogaine Research The state’s governor signed legislation to allow clinical trials of a psychedelic drug that shows promise for veterans in treating addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder.