পদোন্নতি পেলেন স্বাস্থ্য মন্ত্রণালয়ের আরো ৩৭৮ কর্মকর্তা

'Murder the Media:" How The News Media Became a Target on Capitol Hill “Murder the media” was scratched into a door of the Capitol. Violent protesters smashed equipment and punched a photographer.

Hong Kong's Three Week Quarantine Frustrates Travelers Hong Kong’s abrupt new entry requirement — which has shaken travelers, domestic workers, airlines and hotels alike — stands out for its length and has been questioned by scientists.

TV Networks Shift From Coverage of Electoral Tally to Storming of Capitol News producers prepared for an unusual political event and switched to chronicling the siege by a pro-Trump mob.

Twitter and Facebook Lock Trump’s Accounts After Violence on Capitol Hill The moves came after critics and even some allies of the social media companies said they had failed to prevent the misinformation that led to chaos on Wednesday.