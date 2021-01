বসুরহাটে ৩ ঘণ্টায় ২০ শতাংশ ভোটগ্রহণ!

Swimming With the Sharks in Facebook’s World Our columnist is searching for his own niche in a universe dominated by giants.

A Second Economic Crisis for Biden, but a Different First Response The president-elect’s proposed economic rescue package is larger and more targeted to the country’s needs than the stimulus plan he helped steer into law as vice president in 2009.

The Estate Tax May Change Under Biden, Affecting Far More People In contrast to previous changes, the tax code could be modified in a way that affects everyone who has something of value to leave to heirs.