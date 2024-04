যুক্তরাজ্যের জাহাজে আঘাত হানল হুথি

Paramount’s Chief Executive Bob Bakish Could Be Out Next Week Once a staunch ally of Paramount’s biggest owner, Shari Redstone, Mr. Bakish’s relationship with her soured in recent months.

He Paid $13 for $13,000 Cartier Earrings, and Then the Jeweler Noticed When Rogelio Villarreal bought rose-gold earrings for a price that the luxury retailer said was a mistake, he looked to a Mexican consumer protection law. He later said the company delivered the earrings.

Biden Delays Ban on Menthol Cigarettes The proposal had been years in the making, in an effort to curb death rates of Black smokers targeted by Big Tobacco. In an election year, the president’s worries about support among Black voters may have influenced the postponement.

A Chinese Firm Is America’s Favorite Drone Maker. Except in Washington. U.S. authorities consider DJI a security threat. Congress is weighing legislation to ban it, prompting a lobbying campaign from the company, which dominates the commercial and consumer drone markets.