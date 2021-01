সাংবাদিক পার্লের ‘শিরশ্ছেদকারী’কে মুক্তি দেওয়ার নির্দেশে ক্ষোভ যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের

Robinhood, in Need of Cash, Raises $1 Billion From Its Investors The no-fee trading app, which is popular with young investors, has been strained by the high volume of trading this week in stocks such as GameStop.

GameStop Rally Stalls as Robinhood and Others Set Limits Small investors accused one trading platform of being “dishonest” and “pandering to the elite” as new restrictions on some stock trades spurred a calmer day in the markets.

Democrats Prepare to Move on Economic Aid, With or Without the G.O.P. President Biden is trying to persuade Republicans to back a $1.9 trillion spending package, but Democrats are pursuing another path to get the relief approved without bipartisan support.