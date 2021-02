এসএসসি ও এইচএসসির সংশোধিত সিলেবাস প্রকাশ

Some Baby Food May Contain Toxic Metals, U.S. Reports Testing found high levels of arsenic, lead and cadmium in some ingredients, congressional investigators said.

Bank of England Tells Banks to Negative Interest Rates Policymakers said they had no plans to introduce negative rates to stimulate the economy, but they wanted to be prepared.

Smartmatic Files $2.7 Billion Lawsuit Against Fox News Smartmatic accused Rupert Murdoch’s network of promoting a false narrative about the 2020 election that damaged the company.

The New York Post Made a Profit. Really. News Corp reported a decline in its overall revenue and a pretax profit of $497 million for the three months ending in December.