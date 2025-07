ফেনীতে শতাধিক গ্রাম প্লাবিত, পানিবন্দি দেড় লাখ মানুষ

His Start-Up May Not Survive Chaotic Rollout of Trump’s Tariffs A sourdough baker turned entrepreneur in North Carolina has delayed his new product as he contemplates the prospect that higher costs will doom his company.

Trump Tariffs Aim to Settle Scores With Countries, No Matter Their Size The president’s tariff announcements suggest he has not backed away from his initial strategy, where even smaller trading partners will face tariffs.

Trump Tariff Letters: See the Latest Rates and Countries Affected President Trump has told 22 countries that they will face tariffs of at least 20% on Aug. 1 if they don’t reach agreements by then.

Not Invited to Dior’s Show in Paris, a Fashion Influencer Hosts a Watch Party Instead Denied a seat at Jonathan Anderson’s Dior debut, a fashion critic invited all of Paris to watch it with him at a bar. Hundreds took him up on the offer.