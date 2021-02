টিকা নেয়ার ১২ দিন পর ত্রাণ সচিব করোনায় আক্রান্ত

Biden Looks to a Consensus Builder to Heal a Democratic Rift on Trade Katherine Tai, the Biden administration’s nominee for trade representative, will set the course for the Democrats’ worker-focused approach to trade.

Head of McKinsey Is Voted Out as Firm Faces Reckoning on Opioid Crisis Partners decided not to keep Kevin Sneader in the top job. Weeks earlier, McKinsey had reached a historic settlement agreement in the U.S. over its advice to drugmakers.

Polk Awards Honor Pandemic Reporters The Washington Post led all news organizations, with four prizes. The infectious-disease reporter Helen Branswell, of Stat, took the public service award for a yearlong chronicle of the coronavirus and its effects.