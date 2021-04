সম্পর্ক জোড়া লাগাতে সৌদি-ইরান গোপন বৈঠক

The Oscars Are a Week Away, but How Many Will Watch? TV ratings for awards shows have been in free fall, especially during the pandemic, and Hollywood doesn’t want the viewing public to toss its premier showcase into the entertainment dustbin.

Peloton Pushes Back Against Federal Agency Over Treadmill Warning The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it was aware of 38 injuries and one death related to Peloton’s Tread+ machine. The company said its product is safe.

Swiss Billionaire Ends Bid for Tribune Publishing Hansjörg Wyss was part of a serious offer for the major newspaper chain that could have prevented it from being sold to the hedge fund Alden Global Capital.

Rising Debt, Falling Income: How to Dig Out More Americans over age 55 are carrying debt loads, and their nonmortgage debt grew significantly during the pandemic.