বৃহস্পতিবার বাসায় ফিরতে পারেন খালেদা জিয়া

Has Online Retail’s Biggest Bully Returned? Outraged customers of Eyeglassesdepot.com sound like the victims of a man who’s already spent years in prison for terrorizing consumers.

Berkshire Hathaway Shows a Rebound From the Pandemic Warren Buffett was upbeat about his company’s increase in earnings in the first quarter. And, at the shareholders’ meeting, he defended Berkshire’s efforts on dealing with climate change.

Newsmax Apologizes for False Claims of Vote-Rigging by a Dominion Employee The right-wing news site said it had found “no evidence” for pro-Trump conspiracy theories about Eric Coomer, who was Dominion’s director of product strategy and security.

Eli Broad, Who Helped Reshape Los Angeles, Dies at 87 The businessman, who made a fortune in home-building and insurance, spent lavishly to try to make the city a cultural capital.