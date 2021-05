ইসরাইলের বিরুদ্ধে কঠোর অবস্থান মালয়েশিয়ার

British Fraud Unit Is Investigating Gupta and Greensill The inquiry will focus a spotlight on a steel magnate and a financier whose business collapse has provoked a scandal in Britain.

DarkSide, Blamed for Colonial Pipeline Attack, Says It Is Shutting Down The hacking group, which the F.B.I. has said was responsible for the ransomware attack, said it had received “pressure” from the U.S.

Colonial Pipeline Hack Reveals Weaknesses in US Cybersecurity The hack underscored how vulnerable government and industry are to even basic assaults on computer networks.

Barbara Stone, Modeling Agent to American Beauties, Dies at 87 At Stewart Models in the 1960s and ’70s, she specialized in fresh-faced American blondes and played a key role in the careers of Cheryl Tiegs and Cybill Shepherd.