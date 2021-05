কৃষি গবেষণাকে এগিয়ে নিতে যশোরে খুলনা বিভাগীয় কর্মশালা অনুষ্ঠিত

Foster Friess, Big Donor to Republicans, Dies at 81 A conservative Christian and wealthy businessman, he gave millions to Rick Santorum and Donald Trump in their presidential bids.

Emily Wilder's Firing at The A.P. Reminds Us of What We Didn't Expect A recent firing at The Associated Press is the latest example of the way in which our digital pasts are never far from the present, despite what early internet evangelists thought.

How Memorial Day Weekend Travel in U.S. May Be Different Many more people are likely to leave town for the Memorial Day holiday this year, meaning travelers facing crowded airports and roads.

Just in Time for Pool Season: A Chlorine Shortage A fire at a chemical plant and a pandemic-driven boom in the construction of backyard pools are the causes of a nationwide shortage of chlorine tablets, experts say. Panic buying could make it worse.