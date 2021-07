২৪ ঘন্টায় করোনা ও উপসর্গে কুষ্টিয়ায় ২২ জনের মৃত্যু

Stocks fall after two weeks of gains, reflecting worries about growth. The drop indicated a sudden shift in sentiment in the stock market; investors in the bond market have been signaling their concerns about the economy for days.

Toyota to Stop Donating to Republicans Who Contested 2020 Results An anti-Trump group had criticized the automaker for giving to politicians who resisted the certification of the results or trivialized the Capitol attack.

Instacart hires a top Facebook executive as its new chief. Fidji Simo, the new chief, worked on Facebook’s advertising business and helped develop parts of the company’s mobile advertising.

