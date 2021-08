করোনায় আরো ২৩১ জনের মৃত্যু, শনাক্ত ১৪৮৪৪

Murals at San Francisco School Should Stay for Now, Judge Says In response to a lawsuit, a judge says an environmental review must take place before any action is taken to remove or hide the Depression-era murals that some consider offensive.

'Purge' Movie Shooting: 2 Dead in Random Attack, Officials Say Anthony Barajas, who was popular on TikTok, and Rylee Goodrich were each shot in the head at a theater in Corona, Calif., in what the district attorney said was an unprovoked attack.

Home Prices Are Soaring. Is That the Fed’s Problem? Low interest rates are one reason that the housing market has taken off. They are far from the only one.

Infrastructure Deal Puts Cryptocurrencies in Washington’s Cross Hairs A provision in the Senate legislation would give the I.R.S. more power to scrutinize a largely unregulated corner of finance.