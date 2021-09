জিয়া মুক্তিযুদ্ধের সময় বরখাস্ত হয়েছিলেন: মোজাম্মেল হক

Your Finances Took a Hit From the Pandemic. Here’s What You Do Now. Find someone wiser than you, check your credit report and taxes, and stop catastrophizing. This is how you can do it.

TikTokers Flood Texas Abortion Site With Fake Tips To protest Texas’ new abortion law, activists said, they pranked a website set up by the state’s largest anti-abortion group.

Companies Stay Quiet on Texas’ New Abortion Law Businesses that expressed opposition to restrictive voting laws are declining to take a similar stand on the abortion measure.

Facebook Apologizes After A.I. Puts ‘Primates’ Label on Video of Black Men Facebook called it “an unacceptable error.” The company has struggled with other issues related to race.