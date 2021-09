যে কারণে ব্রাজিল-আর্জেন্টিনার খেলা হলো না

Without Box Office or Streaming Numbers, Hollywood Finds It Tough to Plan With box office numbers way down in the pandemic and streaming numbers hard to come by, the film industry is often unable to determine whether a movie is a hit or a miss.

Crypto Banking and Decentralized Finance, Explained The revolution in digital money is now moving into banking, as cryptocurrency starts to reshape the way people borrow and save.

Lower Manhattan Rebounded After 9/11, but the Pandemic Erased the Gains The triumphant comeback of Lower Manhattan after 2001 became a rallying cry for New York City. But its offices have emptied out, tourists are gone, and hundreds of retailers have shut down.

When Heat Waves, Wildfires and Drought Grip Oregon and Washington As drought, record heat and wildfire smoke seize the Pacific Northwest, farm owners and fieldworkers struggle to adapt. Sometimes the response feels improvised or inadequate.