একনেকে অনুমোদন হতে পারে ৯ হাজার কোটি টাকার প্রকল্প

Clarissa Ward of CNN Looks Back on the Afghanistan War The network’s chief international correspondent, one of the most visible reporters during the withdrawal of U.S. troops, decided to become a reporter after an epiphany on 9/11.

Unemployment Benefits Expire for Millions Without Pushback From Biden The president has encouraged some states to continue helping the long-term unemployed, but administration officials said it was time for enhanced federal aid to end.

Black Vulture Attacks on Animals May Be Increasing But some bird experts say reports of increasing predation by black vultures in the Midwest may be overblown.

TikTokers Flood Texas Abortion Site With Fake Tips To protest Texas’ new abortion law, activists said, they pranked a website set up by the state’s largest anti-abortion group.