ফাইজারের ২৫ লাখ টিকা দেশে পৌঁছেছে

Two Fed officials who came under fire for trading securities in 2020 will leave. Robert S. Kaplan will exit his role as head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas next month. Eric S. Rosengren, the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, is also retiring earlier than planned.

Creative Artists Deal for ICM Is Set to Reshape Hollywood’s Talent Business The sum was not disclosed, but the merger of two rival agencies is the industry’s largest in a decade.

Kaplan and Rosengren, Fed Presidents Under Fire for Trades, Will Step Down Robert S. Kaplan will exit his role as head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas next month. Eric S. Rosengren, the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, is also retiring earlier than planned.

Top Fed officials say the labor market needs more time to heal. Lael Brainard, a Federal Reserve governor, argued that the job market was not tight, and John C. Williams, the president of the New York Fed, said it had “a long way to go.”