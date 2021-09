Stocks tumble in worst day since May, as tech shares slide and bond yields climb. Investors, weighing the prospect of the Federal Reserve preparing to reduce its purchases of government debt, sold off bonds, pushing the 10-year’s yield to its highest level since June.

Oil Prices Near a Three-Year High as an Energy Crunch Looms Analysts say soaring natural gas prices are helping push oil futures higher, as Brent crude briefly topped $80 a barrel.

Yellen Warns Congress that Debt Limit Must by Raised by Oct. 18 A Senate hearing offered Ms. Yellen and Jerome H. Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, a chance to publicly press lawmakers to take action to raise or suspend the nation’s borrowing cap.