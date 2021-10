রামেকে করোনা উপসর্গ নিয়ে ৪ জনের মৃত্যু

Democrats scale back a proposal to require banks to report balances to the I.R.S. Banks would have to provide data on accounts with total annual deposits or withdrawals worth more than $10,000, not including payroll and beneficiary deposits, rather than the $600 threshold initially proposed.

JPay, a prison contractor, was fined over fees it charged to former prisoners. Since 2011, more than 500,000 of the 1.2 million people who received prepaid cards from JPay were forced to pay fees to retrieve their money, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said.

Netflix Earnings: Q3 2021 The company has 222 million customers, with 67 million in the U.S., and expects to add 8.5 million subscribers in the December quarter.

Stocks rise for a fifth day, and Bitcoin nears a record high. On Tuesday, ProShares offered a long-awaited exchange-traded fund on the New York Stock Exchange linked to Bitcoin futures, and Bitcoin has been trading at prices not seen since April.