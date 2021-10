প্রত্যাবাসন ঠেকাতেই এসব রোহিঙ্গা ক্যাম্পে হত্যাকাণ্ড

Volvo Is Winning Over Buyers With a Sleek New Look With an aggressive push for electric vehicles and a coming I.P.O., the century-old Swedish carmaker is positioning itself for the future.

N.I.H. Says Bat Research Group Failed to Submit Prompt Virus Findings The federal agency told a G.O.P. House member that it had notified EcoHealth Alliance, a group criticized for its U.S.-funded work with Wuhan scientists, to file data within five days.

China Evergrande Makes Payment to Dodge Default, Media Says The troubled property giant faced the threat of default if it didn’t meet its obligations to foreign bondholders by Saturday.

Lyft Says 1,807 Sexual Assaults Occurred in Rides in 2019 The company’s first-ever safety report, which it committed two years ago to producing, also included four fatal assaults and 49 deaths in crashes.