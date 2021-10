Behind the 'Boo!': How Haunted House Actors Scare Guests What does it take to scare the candy corn out of someone? Performers at two of New York’s hallowed haunted attractions explain the secrets behind the shocks.

Persistent Inflation Threatens Biden's Agenda Supply chain disruptions, a worker shortage and pain at the gasoline pump have made inflation an economic and political problem for the White House.

White House to Name Rosenworcel as F.C.C.’s First Female Leader Jessica Rosenworcel, the acting chairwoman of the powerful regulator, campaigned vigorously for a permanent appointment.

Amazon Union Vote for Staten Island Warehouses Clears a Hurdle The outcome could bring a second unionization vote at an Amazon warehouse in less than a year.