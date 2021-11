ফ্রিল্যান্সারের সংখ্যায় বিশ্বে আমাদের অবস্থান দ্বিতীয়: রাষ্ট্রপতি

Elon Musk Sells $5 Billion in Tesla Stock The sales so far were considerably short of the $20 billion worth he promised over the weekend that he would sell.

Facebook's Meta: How Designers View the New Logo and Brand The emblem for Facebook’s new parent company is built for the metaverse, even if it disappoints in the real world.

California Businessman Is Sentenced to 30 Years in $1 Billion Ponzi Scheme Jeff Carpoff, 50, ran a Ponzi scheme with his wife that sold nonexistent solar generators to investors, prosecutors said.

Moderna and U.S. at Odds Over Vaccine Patent Rights Moderna’s patent application names several employees as the sole inventors of a crucial component of its coronavirus vaccine, excluding three government scientists.