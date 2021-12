চট্টগ্রামে বাস-অটোরিকশা-ট্রেনের ত্রিমুখী সংঘর্ষ

Stocks slide after November jobs report sends mixed signals on the economy. Employers reported adding 210,000 jobs, the year’s weakest showing. But a household survey showed strong growth in the labor force and employment.

Michael Montano and Dantley Davis to Leave Twitter in Shake-Up Twitter’s head of engineering, Michael Montano, and its head of design and research, Dantley Davis, will leave the company by the end of the year.

Didi of China Moves to Delist From New York Stock Exchange With plenty of its own money and a greater desire to control the private sector, Beijing is pushing its companies to tap investors closer to home.

November 2021 Jobs Report: A Gain of 210,000 Employers reported adding 210,000 jobs, the year’s weakest showing. But a household survey showed strong growth in the labor force and employment.