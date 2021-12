ওমিক্রন ঠেকাতে কারিগরি কমিটির ২ সুপারিশ

China’s SenseTime postpones its Hong Kong I.P.O. following U.S. sanctions. SenseTime is one of a number of Chinese companies that has drawn condemnation for helping Beijing develop its fast-growing surveillance systems.

Her Instagram Handle Was ‘Metaverse.’ Last Month, It Vanished. Five days after Facebook changed its name to Meta, an Australian artist found herself blocked, with seemingly no recourse, from an account documenting nearly a decade of her life and work.

Can Peloton Sue Over Its ‘And Just Like That’ Appearance? A Peloton stationary bike played a pivotal role on the new HBO Max “Sex and the City” revival, whose premiere preceded a drop in the company’s stock price on Friday.

On Opioids, Why Are Lawyers Doing the Work of Lawmakers? Suing companies that contributed to the opioid epidemic may not be the most effective way to hold them accountable.