যশোর সদর উপজেলা আওয়ামী লীগের ২৮ নেতা বহিষ্কার

Oracle takes a big move toward health with a deal to buy Cerner for $28.3 billion. Cerner is No. 2 in the electronic health record business with 25 percent of the market.

SpaceX Reports 132 Covid Cases at Headquarters in California The infections occurred in Hawthorne, Calif., where the company manages space launches and builds rockets and astronaut capsules.

Novavax’s Covid Vaccine Is Authorized in Europe The vaccine will be the fifth to become available in the E.U., which already has ample supplies.

‘Hamilton’ and Other Broadway Shows Cancel Performances Through Christmas “Hadestown,” “Aladdin,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and more temporarily shut down amid a surge in coronavirus cases. “Jagged Little Pill” is closing for good.