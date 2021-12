চতুর্থ ধাপের ইউপি ভোট চলছে

Flight Cancellations Grow on Christmas Day as Omicron Disrupts. Airlines have found themselves short staffed during the busy holiday travel season, as the number of coronavirus infections in the U.S. spikes.

As Prices Rise Due to Inflation, Biden Turns to Antitrust Enforcers A wide-ranging presidential order helped block a railroad merger and tackle supply-chain problems, and it is planting the seeds for bigger actions.

Sardi’s Is Back After 648 Days, Its Fortunes Tied to Broadway The caricatures are back up. But many shows are canceling performances just as Sardi’s reopens, a hurdle for a restaurant catering to the theater crowd.

Who’s Up for a Round of Warhammer? A tabletop game set in a dystopian universe has found a new legion of fans during the pandemic.