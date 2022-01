শুটিংয়ে গিয়ে হঠাৎ অসুস্থ পরীমনি, হাসপাতালে ভর্তি

In Some Markets, Cooler Heads Are Prevailing Wild swings in stocks haven’t shown up in other assets.

Yes, Omicron Is Loosening Its Hold. But the Pandemic Has Not Ended. With spotty immunity in the population and a churn of new variants, the coronavirus is likely to become a persistent but hopefully manageable threat.

As Bitcoin Tumbles, IMF Criticizes El Salvador's Crypto Embrace The price of Bitcoin has fallen more than 50 percent from its peak in November, which could prove costly for institutions that have bought into digital currencies.