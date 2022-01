যশোরে ছেলের বিরুদ্ধে পিতার মামলা

Britannia, With Fewer Rules What England’s push to get back to business as usual says about the national character.

Migrant Worker’s Tale of Inequality Grips China, Then Is Erased A man with Covid revealed a parallel universe to well-off Chinese and became a symbol of inequality. The government found him inconvenient to its narrative.

‘I Have No Idea What You Just Said’: Concert Drowns Out A.F.C. Halftime Analysis As the “NFL on CBS” crew broke down the first half of the game, a performance by the country music singer Walker Hayes was so loud, it made the commentary all but inaudible.

Spotify Responds to Complaints About Covid Misinformation After Neil Young and Joni Mitchell removed their music from the streaming service, its chief executive wrote, “it is important to me that we don’t take on the position of being content censor.”