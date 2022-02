ওমরাহ পালনে করোনার নেগেটিভ সনদ লাগবে

Starbucks fires Memphis workers involved in unionization efforts. A company spokesman said the workers had violated several policies. The union organizing stores accused Starbucks of retaliation.

Peloton says its C.E.O. will step down and announces 2,800 layoffs. Barry McCarthy, the former chief financial officer of Spotify, will take the helm of the stationary bike company, which has struggled as demand for its products has waned.

China fell far short of promises it made to purchase American goods. New data show that China effectively bought none of the additional $200 billion in goods it promised to as part of a 2020 trade deal.