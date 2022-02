প্রবাসী বাংলাদেশিদের দ্রুত ইউক্রেন ত্যাগের পরামর্শ

Texas sues Facebook’s parent, saying it collected facial recognition data without consent. The state’s attorney general said the company repeatedly captured and commercialized biometric data in photos and videos for more than a decade without users’ permission.

Oil Markets on Edge as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Drag On Oil prices are well over $90 a barrel, and an invasion would most likely push them above $100. Reflecting the uncertainty, stock markets were sliding lower.

Japan’s Economy Surged in the Brief Window Before Omicron Consumers came out in droves as the virus nearly disappeared in the fourth quarter of 2021, but the advent of the new variant makes another contraction likely.

SpaceX Tourists Will Make Attempt at Spacewalk During Flight Jared Isaacman, who flew in the company’s capsule last year, is chartering a repeat voyage that will expose the space-suited crew to space.