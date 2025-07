যুক্তরাষ্ট্রসহ আরও ৫ দেশে ভোটার কার্যক্রম শুরুর অনুমতি পেল ইসি

Hertz and Other Rental Car Agencies Turn to AI for Damage Detection Hertz and other agencies are increasingly relying on scanners that use high-res imaging and A.I. to flag even tiny blemishes, and customers aren’t happy.

Trump’s Trade War Roils the Copper Market Futures contracts hit a record price after the president announced plans for a 50 percent tariff on the metal, driving up costs for businesses.

As Truth Social Business Struggles, Trump Media Goes Big on Crypto The pivot to crypto highlights the reality of Truth Social, one of President Trump’s highest-profile business interests: It doesn’t generate much revenue.

What Happened to Tesla’s Annual Shareholders Meeting? A group of state treasurers and investors is complaining that the company, facing falling sales, is about to miss a legal deadline to hold a shareholder forum.