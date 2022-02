ন্যাটোর সঙ্গে আলোচনায় বসতে চান পুতিন

Stocks Rally After Russia Pulls Back Some Troops from Ukraine Border The military standoff, which had dragged Wall Street lower in recent days, showed signs of de-escalating, easing concerns over disruptions in global energy supplies.

Sarah Palin’s Libel Claim Against The Times Is Rejected by a Jury The verdict came a day after the judge said he planned to dismiss the case, ruling that Ms. Palin’s legal team had failed to prove that the newspaper defamed her.

Sigal Barsade, 56, Dies; Argued That It’s OK to Show Emotions at Work Her pioneering research showed that feelings have a place in the office, and that good leaders should learn to embrace that fact.

Senate Confirms Califf as F.D.A. Chief in Tight Vote The narrow 50-to-46 decision underscored the divisions on both sides of the aisle over agency policies on opioids and abortion medications and his ties to the drug industry.