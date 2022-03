রাশিয়ার গ্যাস ও তেলের ওপর নিষেধাজ্ঞা দেবে না ইইউ

Russian Sanctions Snarl Shipping Even as Pandemic Pressure Eases Global disruptions from the war on Ukraine and uncertainty due to the sanctions have led to pileups at ports and could delay cargo longer.

Chinese stocks listed in U.S. tumble over fears of potential delisting The S.E.C. specified five U.S.-traded Chinese companies required to turn over audit information to regulators. The news reverberated in Asian markets Friday.

Biden Urges Americans to Blame Rising Prices on Putin. Many Do, for Now. News that inflation has hit a 40-year high is another blunt reminder of just how much the president is asking voters to sacrifice in an election year.

Goldman Sachs Is First Big U.S. Bank to Pull Out of Russia At the end of 2021, Goldman Sachs had more than $700 million in exposure to Russia, just a sliver of its total operations. Russia was not among JPMorgan’s top 20 markets.